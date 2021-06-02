Lewis Shepard

Obituary

Lewis Shepard, age 82, of Ogden, Kansas, died May 29, 2021 at the Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.

Lewis was born on July 20, 1938 in Miltonvale, Kansas, the son of Lorn and Juanita Shepard. He and his family moved to Eldorado, Kansas, where he attended country elementary schools. He attended Eldorado High School and graduated with the class of 1956.

Lewis worked for the Turnpike construction and Arnold Home Construction, on his days off from school. After one semester of college at Butler County Community College, he moved to Ogden, Kansas, where he stayed with his aunt and uncle.

Lewis was hired by KPL utility company in the gas department in 1957 in Manhattan, Kansas. He remained there until his retirement in 2001.

On June 27, 1958 he was united in marriage to Virginia Smith. She survives at their home in Manhattan. They built three homes in Ogden and lived in the last one since 1973. He purchased a farm and pasture ground in the surrounding counties, where he farmed and ran cattle until the time of his passing.

Lewis was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1961. He was a member of the Ogden American Legion. He was also active in the Ogden City Governing Body for many years. He enjoyed racing and watching his sons race. Lewis enjoyed searching the history of his relatives and liked doing the tractor rides with friends.

In addition to his wife Virginia, he also survived by his son, Cliff Shepard and his wife Barbara, and their two sons: Justin Shepard (Deanna) and Justin’s children, Preston, Kaylee, and Bristol, of Clay Center, and Derek Shepard of Ogden; his son Robert Shepard and his wife Marlo, and their two sons: Tanner Shepard (Willie) and their children, Klein and Rylen, of Ogden, Jacob Shepard; and his son Lyle Shepard and his wife Jerilyn, and their two daughters, Taryn and Laynee of Manhattan.

The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday June 3, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday June 4, 2021 at the Miltonvale Cemetery in Miltonvale, Kansas, with the Pastor David Pape officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Lewis to the Life Connection Baptist Church, Virginia and Lewis’ home church. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.

