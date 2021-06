Gerard "Jerry" Lehman

A memorial service will be held for Gerard (Jerry) Lehman of Towanda, Kansas at the Towanda United Methodist Church Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Masks are encouraged. Gerard Lehman died on Dec. 10, 2020. To view on-line go to Facebook and join us at Towanda United Methodish Church.