Marta Ellen Anderson

Obituary

Marta Ellen Anderson, 49, of Towanda, KS, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at home. A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1st at Headley Funeral Chapel in Augusta, KS. The service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2nd at Towanda United Methodist Church, Towanda, KS with burial to follow at 3 p.m. at Farlington Cemetery, Girard, KS. Marta was born in Wichita, KS on October 18, 1971 to Linda (Sleeth) and Robert Anderson. She worked as a maintenance employee for Wal-Mart and had worked at Hardee's previously.

Marta is survived by her parents; brother, Michael Anderson and wife Karen of Moline, KS; sister, Holly Grassy and husband Patrick of Lawrence, KS; 6 nephews; 3 nieces; 1 great niece; aunts, Lois Frain and Myra Jane Anderson; uncle, Allan Sleeth; cousins. Allana Sleeth, Justin Tackett, Patrick Frain and Libby Amaro; good friends, Earl Underhill of El Dorado, KS, and Chris Keehn Long of CO. She was preceded in death by her uncle, David Anderson.

Marta grew up in Towanda and loved movies, collecting (especially Barbie dolls), and spending time enjoying music. She loved celebrating birthdays and holidays with family, and she had a knack for remembering those with a card without fail. She herself was gifted with an uncanny ability to play piano by ear, a talent her sister had always much admired and envied! No one ever came away from meeting her who did not remark on her great smile and sweet nature. She was always an example of living by the adage of "malice toward none". Though it was a life far too abbreviated, her life can be looked upon as the poet Maya Angelou said: "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

Memorial donations may be directed to Pregnancy and Family Resource Center, 226 S. Main St., El Dorado, KS 67042.