J. Lyle O'Bryan

Obituary

J. Lyle O’Bryan, age 86, of El Dorado.

Jordan Lyle O’Bryan’s life began on March 16, 1935 in Beaumont, KS; the son of Chester and Vera (Squier) O’Bryan. He graduated from Latham High School and was united in marriage to Leta Dungan on February 19, 1955 in Kingman, KS.

Lyle worked hard for his family farming and ranching and working as a carpenter. Lyle enjoyed simple things—fishing, long walks in the woods and family road trips.

His greatest joy was his family which includes his wife, Leta of El Dorado; children Debra Sue Yates of Wichita, Dan (Deborah) O’Bryan of Leon, Robert (Elizabeth) O’Bryan of Burden, KS, Christy (Ernie) Snodgrass of Augusta, KS; grandchildren Chris, Jeff, Shannon, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Katie, Rachel, Megan, Bobby, Cassandra, Jessica, Steph, Cody, Robin and C.J. and 28 great grandchildren.

Lyle passed away on May 26, 2021 at his home in El Dorado with family at his side.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Frances Scott and Lois Battin.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 29, at the First Christian Church in Leon. Lyle will be laid to rest at the Leon Cemetery following service.

Memorial contributions in Lyle’s name may be directed to the First Christian Church in Leon.

