Eric Jean Underwood

Obituary

Eric Jean Underwood, 73, of Augusta, KS, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 in Wichita, KS. Eric was born in Albany, NY on October 16, 1947, to Kathryn (Newton) and Jean Underwood.

He owned a hardware store for many years and later retired as a correctional officer from the Arizona Department of Corrections in 1999.

The most important thing to him was his family who he loved dearly. On August 28, 1969 he married Lee Ann (Barker) Underwood in Tucson, AZ who survives him. He is also survived by: daughter, Morgian Cannady and husband Zach of Augusta, KS; grandchildren, Abigail, Grace, Ainsley, Kyndall, Mason, and Fallyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Mark Underwood.

No services will be held.