Kenneth L. Kerns

Obituary

The subject decedent, Kenneth L. Kerns, was born, or perhaps stork delivered, on the 29th day of December, 1943, at the Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital located in El Dorado, Butler County, Kansas. He was the son, and first child, of Clarence H. Kerns and Vivian R. (Hursh) Kerns, husband and wife.

Kenneth L. Kerns elected to check it in on the 22nd day of May, 2021.

Friends may come to Bryant Funeral Home to sign the register book from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, and the family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Josh Leu presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be designated to the Mennonite Relief Fund, Salvation Army or Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

A full obit with be submitted prior to the service in June.

