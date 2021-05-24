Juanita Lucero

Obituary

Juanita Lucero, age 58, El Dorado, KS.

Juanita Lucero of El Dorado, Kansas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the age of 58 with her children and family by her side. Juanita was born on April 25, 1963 in Pleasanton, Texas to Simon and Frances Zepeda. She lived in Texas, Nebraska, and settled here in Kansas. She attended Circle High School and Butler Community College. She was married to the father of her children, Ernest Lucero, in 1984 in Amarillo, TX. Juanita was a hard worker all her life and worked in various places in El Dorado including The El Dorado Times Newspaper, Intrust Bank, Service Master, Lakepoint Nursing Home, and Pioneer Balloon Factory. She lived for her children and would give them and anyone her last dollar. Juanita enjoyed spending time with her sisters, kids, and other family. She was a lover of all genres of music. Her strong faith in the Lord was evident and she always shared how no matter what God was always there and was the rock of salvation. She loved her family and the Lord very much and will be greatly missed by all that know and love her, especially her children and grandchildren.

Juanita is survived by her children, Isabel (Bobby) Trujillo, Hope (Tony) Pena, Simon (Natalie) Lucero, and Daniel (Veronica) Lucero; grandchildren, Isaac, Abrahm, Caleb, Bella, Jeramiah, Nathaniel, Isaiah, Joshua, Jacqueline, Alyssa; significant other, Mark Gardener; siblings, Susan Herrera, Petra (Joe) Lucero, Bea (Jesse) Moore, Belinda (Griff) Thomas, Adelita (Donn) Wilt, Leticia Kurnes, Anita Zepeda, and Joanna Zepeda; and her beloved four-legged companion that rescued her, Curly.

Juanita is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Ozburn, brothers, Manuel Zepeda and Luis Zepeda.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10am at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home with burial to follow at Sunset Lawns Cemetery.

Juanita’s Family would like to send their many thanks and prayers to The El Dorado Police Department, El Dorado Fire Department, Butler County EMS, The ER staff at Susan B. Allen, and Wesley Medical Center MICU (a special thanks to Kelsi, RN) for all their efforts. Memorial donations in Juanita’s name can be made to the Kansas Humane Society.

