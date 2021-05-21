Lauren Nicole McCulloch

Obituary

Lauren Nicole McCulloch sadly passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on May 7th, after midnight at home located in Black Diamond, Washington. Born July 13, 1990 in Greenville, Mississippi, and raised in western Kansas, she left this earth much too soon.

Lauren was known for her skills as a hair stylist, her own fun vibrant hair color and sense of style, and her bright smile. Having grown up in a home with music, she was incredibly talented on the piano, singing, and enjoyed dancing. Along with her musical talents, Lauren enjoyed poetry- reading as well as being published for her own poetry back in high school. Those who knew Lauren, would tell you she was a quiet and shy person, but someone who loved her family and friends fiercely. She is survived by her parents- Brad & Renata McCulloch; siblings- Michelle Anderson, Jennifer McCulloch, & Robert & Jenni McCulloch; her 3 young boys; fiancé- James Ford and his son, her future stepson- Wyatt; her grandmother – Beverly McCulloch; and aunt and uncle – Brenda & Doug Berryman; and eight nieces & nephews who affectionately called her Aunt Ren.

Memorial service celebrating our beloved daughter, sister, & mother will be held May 22nd, 2021, at Hope Fellowship Church in Maple Valley, Washington.