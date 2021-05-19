Mabel R. Reynolds

Obituary

Mabel R. Reynolds, age 87, of El Dorado.

Mabel R. Reynolds’ life began on February 17, 1934 in LaVeta, Colorado; the daughter of Andrew and Ruth (Nelson) Pickens.

She went to high school in Eureka, KS. Mabel was united in marriage to Stanley Reynolds on February 18, 1951 in Eureka, KS.

Mabel had a servant heart and worked hard maintaining her home for her family. Mabel had a deep faith and was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church since 1968. She was family oriented, stern and was always punctual and regimented. Mabel had a heart of gold and never knew a stranger. She was always supportive of her family and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. Mabel was also very fond of finding treasures while visiting garage sales.

Her greatest joy was her family, which includes her children Mike (Karen) Reynolds, Marsha Piha, Steven Reynolds, Sandra (Bobby) Griffith, Lisa (Bobby) Hansen; grandchildren Matthew Yordy, Adrian Baker, Salena (Jud) Stanfield, Nathan (Ricki) Yordy, Wesley (Monica) Reynolds, Joshua Griffith, Joseph (Tracy) Griffith; great grandchildren Michael, Mason, Braddock, Karis, Rylan, Jamison, Missy, Bentley, Kaylee, Madison, Silas, Kennedy, Emmy, Lincoln, Jake, Luke, Presley, and Everly; siblings Elsie Rutledge, Donna Page, Alma Banning, Russell Pickens and Alice Hodge; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Mabel went on to be with her Lord and Savior on May 17, 2021 with family by her side in prayer.

She is preceded in death by her husband Stanley, siblings Andy Mac Pickens, Maureen Biggerstaff, George Pickens, Alan Pickens and Betty Ambron Pickens and her parents.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Thursday, May 20 at Carlson Funeral Home in El Dorado. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 21 at Temple Baptist Church in El Dorado. Mabel will be laid to rest at Walnut Valley Memorial Park in El Dorado.

Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Temple Baptist Church or to Amedysis Hospice. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Mabel at www.carlsoncolonial.com