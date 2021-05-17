Cheri Dawn (Buggeln) Cantrell

Obituary

Cheri Dawn (Buggeln) Cantrell, age 50, Winfield, Kansas.

Cheri’s life began on November 11, 1970 the daughter of Charles “Bill” and Elizabeth “Dianne” (Poland) Buggeln in Ransom, Kansas. She graduated from Augusta Kansas High, Class of 1989, received her associates degree from York College in York, Nebraska and attended classes at Oklahoma Christian. She married Charles “Chuck” Cantrell on March 17, 2016 in Winfield. She was a member of Winfield Church of Christ, loved her children, enjoyed reading, counted cross stitch, word games, movies on Lifetime and collecting pens, purses, and roosters.

Her loving family includes her husband, Chuck of the home, daughters, Teri and Lexi Lech and Abby Cantrell; sons, Eli and Lane Cantrell all of Winfield; parents, Bill and Dianne Buggeln of Augusta; brothers and their wives, Eric and Shannon Buggeln of Carthage, New York, Evan and Jaclyn Buggeln of Edmond, Oklahoma; sister and her husband, Michelle and Albert Bair of Pratt, Kansas; many nieces and nephews.

Cheri passed away peacefully into her Savior’s arms on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the age of 50, after a courageous battle with Covid 19.

Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 18, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m. both at Winfield Church of Christ, 1113 Country Club Road, Winfield. Following the funeral, she will be laid to rest in the Isabel Cemetery in Isabel, Kansas at 3:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Winfield Church of Christ in care of Lamb Funeral Home, P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, Kansas 67154. Please sign her online guest book and leave a memory of Cheri at www.ymzfh.com