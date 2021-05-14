Charles "Charlie" S. llsley

Obituary

Charles "Charlie" S. Ilsley, 69, of Augusta, KS, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Andover. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Those attending should use the 12th Street entrance.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth "Bill" and Owen S. Ilsley and an infant sister.

He was a graduate of Augusta High School in 1968 and a long-time resident of Augusta. Charlie was a self-employed businessman and owner of rental and storage properties for many years and known as a "Jack of all trades". Charles was also a woodworking craftsman and had been a member of the Augusta Lions Club.

He is survived by numerous cousins and many friends, Donation can be made to donor's favorite charity or a Masonic Lodge.