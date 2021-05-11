Patsy D. Durnil

Obituary

Pasty D. Durnil, age 92 of El Dorado.

Patsy’s life began on November 19, 1928 in El Dorado, KS; the daughter of Maurice and Leta Mae Feller. She graduated from El Dorado High School. Patsy was united in marriage to Harry Durnil on September 3, 1947.

Patsy worked hard for her family and retired from the Walnut Valley Bank as a teller. She was an avid golfer, enjoying the American Legion Golf Course and served with the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Patsy was also an avid rug-hooker. She loved crafting rugs and giving them away.

Her greatest joy was her family, which includes her son Mark (Laurie) Durnil of Farmington, NM; grandchildren Heather Oaks of El Dorado, Dustin (Christy) Oaks of Florida, Lacy Hill of Tyler, TX and Jordan Durnil of Farmington, NM; great-grandchildren Carter Wayne Smith and Cooper Hill; sister Jo Dennis. Patsy passed away on April 20, 2021 in Andover, KS.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harry; daughter Cathy, grandson Dustin David, and siblings Bobby, Clint, Jean, Don and Jerry.

Memorial services will be held at Kirby-Morris Funeral Home on Saturday, May 15 at 10am.

Private burial will take place at Walnut Valley Memorial Park in El Dorado.