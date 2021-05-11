Lynnette Windsor

Obituary

Lynnette Windsor, 68, of Augusta, KS, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at home. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, and service 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, both at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS.

Lynnette was born in Portland, OR on July 23, 1952, to the late Wanda (Jones) and Lynden Howard.

She worked at the Augusta Public Library for 26 years. She loved reading and especially loved shopping!

On June 26, 1970 she married Earl Windsor in Augusta, KS who survives her. She is also survived by: sons, Philip Windsor and wife Kim of St. Charles, MO, and Brian Windsor of Augusta, KS; daughter, Kara Haagenstad and husband Troy of Augusta, KS; sisters, Rhonda Windsor of Arlington, TX, Heidi Fry and husband Lonnie of Edmond, OK; grandchildren, Zak Windsor (Amy), Kyle Windsor (Laraya), Emily Windsor, Joshua Windsor, Tyler Windsor, Rachel Windsor, Caleb Haagenstad, and Ellie Haagenstad; great grandchildren, Elijah Windsor, Judah Windsor, Grayson Windsor.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Beth Howard; brother in law, Rodney Windsor.

Memorial donations to the Augusta Public Library 1609 State St. Augusta, KS 67010.