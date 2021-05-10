Lewis "Lewy" Pilcher

Obituary

PILCHER, LEWIS “Lewy”

Son of Leo Roscoe and Mona Pilcher, was born on May 16, 1932 in Glasco, Kansas.

He met his wife, Edith “Edy” Shamburg at high school in Glasco, Kansas. They married on July 2, 1951.

Lewis was preceded in death by Edith. He passed away on April 30, 2021.

Lewis is survived by his children, Rhonda Davis of Tucson, Arizona, Roxie Simmons of Tucson, Arizona, and Robert Pilcher (Cherie) of Latham, Kansas. Lewis and Edith have ten grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

Lewis joined the Air Force and was stationed at several U.S. bases and in Japan as an aircraft mechanic and instructor. He was also proud to have served in Vietnam. After serving twenty-one years in the Air Force, he retired in June, 1972.

Lewy and Edy moved to Augusta, Kansas in 1972 where he worked at Dick Hatfield Chevrolet, Cessna Aircraft, and Lunger’s Furniture of Augusta, until he started his own redwood sign business, The Wood Shed. Lewy and Edy retired a second time in 1998, when they moved to Tucson, Arizona, where their two daughters live. He always enjoyed building projects from wood and metal. He loved family cookouts, homemade ice cream and playing cards and other games with family and friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 15th at 10:30am at the Glasco United Methodist Church, burial to follow at the Glasco Cemetery.

A memorial in Lew’s honor has been set up with the Glasco VFW.