Victoria Elizabeth Ponder

Obituary

El Dorado – Victoria Elizabeth Ponder, 69, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Victoria was born on Saturday, October 6, 1951 in El Dorado, Kansas to Carl Raymond and Elizabeth (Romer) Ponder. Victoria had previously worked as a Refinery Operator for Holly Frontier for 39 years. She loved raising Quarter Horses and was active in animal rehabilitation.

Victoria is survived by her friend Verlin Stephens of El Dorado; brother Bruce (Cathy) Ponder of Bloomington, Illinois; nephews Luke (Natasha) Ponder of Bloomington, Illinois and Russell Ponder of Denver, Colorado; great-nephew Jordan and great-niece Cooper.

Victoria is preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside Service will be on Wednesday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, located outside of Augusta.

The family wishes Memorial Contributions be made out to Hope In The Valley Equine Rescue & Sanctuary, Inc, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.

Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas 67010, 316 775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com