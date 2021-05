Jacob Tyler Jergensen

Obituary

Jacob Tyler Jergensen, 25, of Augusta, KS, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. Rosary 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, and Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, both at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Augusta, KS. The family requests that those in attendance wear a mask.

Jacob was born in Wichita, KS on February 13, 1996, to Cathleen (Cannady) and Jeffrey Jergensen, of Augusta, KS. Jacob enjoyed gaming and graphic design. He was a Graphic Designer at Vertex Creative.

He is survived by: his parents; grandmother, Rosanne Cannady; grandfather, Gary Jergensen and wife Sue; brothers, Gavin Moran and wife Kelsey, Derek Jergensen, Braden Jergensen; niece, Elliott; nephew, Kane; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gordon Cannady; grandmother, Barbara Jergensen; great grandmother, Florence "Pat" Jergensen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 4550 Montgomery Ave Ste 1100, Bethesda, MD 20814.