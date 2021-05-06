Gary Allen Silor

Obituary

Gary Allen Silor, 86 passed away peacefully in his home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on April 2, 2021.

Gary was born in El Dorado, Kansas on August 2, 1934 to Albert and Mildred Moss Silor.

He graduated from El Dorado High School in 1952 where he had excelled at basketball, football and track. He then went on to El Dorado Junior College where he majored in history, art and mechanical drawing. He played football and basketball for “JUCO.”

He married Gena Hulvey in 1955 and they were married until her death in 1994.

He married Janet Roundy in 2002.

Gary is survived by his wife Janet, his two sons Alan and Danny (Carol) and daughter GayLyn (David) Ratell, sister Anita Hildreth. He also is survived by 5 granddaughters and 6 great grandchildren.

Golf was his passion and also his profession and he got to meet Arnold Palmer, who is in the picture with him. At a young age he began work on the golf course in El Dorado and later he and his family moved to California where he was the golf course superintendent, at several prestigious golf courses.

Gary lived a good life and dearly loved his family. He will be missed.