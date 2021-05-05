Zachary "Zach" Walls

Obituary

Zachary “Zach” Walls, age 31, of Wichita.

Zachary “Zach” Reece Walls’ life began on November 6, 1989 in Wichita, KS; the son of Mark Walls and Lisa Myers Walls. Zach grew up in El Dorado and graduated from El Dorado High School. Zach worked hard for his family and his children as a pipefitter for Blackburn Construction.

His loving family includes his children Couper Presley Walls, Alayna Reece Walls and Natalia Rayne Walls; parents Lisa Myers Walls and Mark Walls; aunts Kathy Myers, Karen (Alice Dreier) Myers as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews on his dad’s side. Zach passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2021 in Sand Springs, OK.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; Aunt Becky Myers and special Grandma Alta Metheney.

Friends may gather with the family from 1-2pm on Thursday May 6 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home where his funeral service will be held at 2pm.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.