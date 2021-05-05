Leona Junkins

Obituary

Leona Junkins, age 86, of Largo, FL.

Leona Junkins, born October 30, 1933 passed away on November 3, 2019 in Largo, FL.

She was a graduate of El Dorado High School in the Class of 1951. She was married to James Junkins from May 16, 1953 until his death April 15, 2010.

Graveside services will be held on May 15, 2021 at Walnut Valley Memorial Park in El Dorado at 11AM.

