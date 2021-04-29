Darrell D. Carlton

Obituary

Former Kansas resident Darrell D. Carlton, 84, died Oct. 22, 2020 at his home in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas with his wife by his side. At his request, a memorial service will be held later in Kansas.

Mr. Carlton was born June 4, 1936, in Ogallah, Kansas to Alvin and Evelyn Carlton. After completing high school he served in the US Army as a member of the special services.

He worked many years for the State of Kansas where he served as State Commissioner of Safety and Labor under Governor Docking. He retired as a manager of the Salina Branch of Kansas workforce in 1996. He retired to Hot Springs Village with his wife Willa Carlton in 1996.

He is survived by his wife, Willa Carlton; two children, Doug and Patricia Carlton of Houston TX, Teresa and David Clark of Pawhuska OK; 8 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Evelyn Carlton; brother, Ronald Carlton; daughter, Darla Carlton; grandson, John David Clark; and two stepchildren.

Published on April 29, 2021