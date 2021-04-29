Alice Lucille Reid

Obituary

Alice Lucille Reid, 98, of Andover, KS, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. Rosary 10:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Andover, KS. Burial will follow at Andover Cemetery Andover, KS.

Alice was born to Anna Mary (Gronewaller) and Robert Eugene McKain on October 31, 1922 on a farm near Delphos, KS. Alice graduated from Delphos High School. She worked at the Delphos General Store, the Coop, the phone exchange, and taught school in Delphos.

Alice married Robert Reid on February 7, 1948. She left teaching to move to the Wichita area where they started raising their family. They settled in Andover in 1954. Later, when the children were in school, she went back to work at Aramark at Beech Aircraft. After she retired, she was part of the Grandparent's Program at Sunflower Elementary in Andover. She was a Kindergarten helper for nine years, volunteering until she was 92 years old. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church where she taught PSR classes.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; five of her siblings, Callista Hilderhof, Robert McKain, Mary Wheeler, Ted McKain, and Charles McKain; son, Jack Reid; daughters-in-law, Anita Reid and Marlyse Dutton.

She is survived by: sister, Lucy Embrey (Red) of Rogerville, MO; sons, James Reid of Rose Hill, Don Reid of Parkville, MO, Robert Reid (Teresa) of Augusta, John Reid of Augusta; daughters, Roberta Reid of Andover, Betty Reid of Wichita; daughter-in-law, Kim Reid of Augusta; grandchildren, Tim Reid of Parkville, MO, Anastasia "Stasi" Reid of Kansas City, MO, Angela Wilkinson (Trevor) of Kansas City, MO, Jeremiah Estill (Melissa) of Gladstone, MO, Lacy Estill of Emporia.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 123 N Andover Rd, Andover, KS 67002.

Published on April 29, 2021