Bobby Lee Miller

Obituary

Bobby Lee Miller, age 84, passed away on April 19, 2021. He was born on September 6, 1936.

Bobby was a Ham Radio enthusiast and shared his hobby with the children around the neighborhood by teaching them about Ham Radio. He loved riding his Harley Davidson as well as his speed boat. Not a mere four years ago, he swam over a mile length across Lake Afton without a flotation device. Bobby was also a pilot and member of the Mason's.

He is preceded by his parents Leonard and Dona; and brother Lannie.

Bobby is survived by his niece Lana Miller-Wolf.

No services will be held at this time. He will be with his parents at Fairview Cemetery in E 100 Rd, Phillipsburg, KS 67661.

Please go online to Resthavemortuary-cemetery.com to leave an electric condolence for the family.

Published on April 28, 2021