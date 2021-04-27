Ronald Carl Lemke

Obituary

Ronald Carl Lemke, 78, of Augusta, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, April 23, 2021. Ronald was born in Wynne, AR on November 27, 1942 the son of the late Edna Ione (Dunlap) and Carl Logan Lemke.

He graduated from Augusta High School in May 1960. He went to basic training at Kessler Air Force Base, Biloxi, MS. He served his country in the 6915th Security Squadron (USAFSS) from February 1961 through February 1964. He was honorably discharged in February 1967. He worked at Beech Aircraft, Lungers of Augusta, Augusta USD 402, and retired as a sheet metal mechanic for Spirit Aircraft.

He loved his church family and served the Church of Christ as a Sunday school teacher, and cooked for the Men's Breakfast. He loved history and his crossword puzzles. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

On October 26, 1964 he married Ingrid A. (Seiser) in Hof, Germany and she survives. He is also survived by daughters, Manuela “Ela” Gentzler and husband Jerry of Augusta, Carmen Azpiri and husband Ronny Roelandt of Aalst, Belgium; sons, David Lemke and wife Ronda of Augusta, and Clinton Lemke and wife Lisa of Stokesdale, NC; sister, Janey Browning of Kechi; grandchildren, Rachel (Alan) Cokeley, Katie (Brian) Martling, Matthew (Su) Gentzler, Jessica Gentzler, Liesbet (Jorgen) Merckx, Samantha Owens, John (Caeli) Lemke, Krystal (Nigel) Dutton, and Amanda Gill; and 19 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Kyle Renee Mackay and Judy Moreland. Memorial contributions can be made to Augusta Church of Christ, 3500 N. Ohio St., Augusta, KS 67010. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Published on April 27, 2021