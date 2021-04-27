Ralph Ambrose Lanzrath

Obituary

Ralph Ambrose Lanzrath, 88 years of age, of Towanda, KS, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Viewing will take place 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Headley Funeral Chapel in Augusta, KS. The Rosary Vigil will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 and the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021. Both the Rosary and the Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. James Catholic Church in Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Augusta.

He was born in Goodrich, KS on October 4, 1932, son of Lawrence and Hattie (French) Lanzrath. Ralph was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. Following his military service, he became a teacher and administrator in the Wichita Public School System. Upon retiring from teaching, he pursued his real estate interests. His family and Catholic faith were his highest priorities. He taught the importance of integrity and honesty by lived example.

Ralph was a devoted husband of 62 years to his beloved wife, Mary Kay. Many decisions he made throughout his life were sacrifices made for the good of future generations for family and former students. He enjoyed reading, travel, sports, writing, nature, and history.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay Lanzrath; sons, Fr. John, Leon, and Jerome (Tonia) Lanzrath; grandchildren, Jessica (Eric) Glenn, Leighann, Cyrus, Xavier, and Gabriel Lanzrath; great granchildren, Kinley and Harper; brother, Willis; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ellis, Lyle, Duane, Ronald, and Larry; sister, Lucille Collins; his infant son, David. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Catholic Diocese of Wichita c/o The St. Katharine Drexel Catholic School Fund 424 N Broadway Wichita, KS 67202.

Published on April 27, 2021