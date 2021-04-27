Judy Lee (Brown) Faulkner

Obituary

Judy Lee (Brown) Faulkner, 69, of Severy, passed away at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a later date.

Memorial contributions for Judy may be made to the Butler County Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, donations may be left in the care of the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield.

Judy was born on May 9, 1951 to parents Robert Brown Sr. and Shirley (Higgins) Brown, in Lawrence, KS. Shirley later married Fredrick “Fred” Schulmeyer and spent the remainder of her life with him. Fred acted as a father figure for Judy until his passing. Judy was united in marriage to Leland McClendon, the couple later divorced. She later married Gregory Faulkner, the two later divorced but remained close friends. Judy worked in Hallmark stores and construction before becoming medically disabled. She enjoyed traveling, doing yardwork, gardening, shopping for jewelry and clothing, making crafts and visiting with family and friends. She was a dog person and loved Sophie and Thumper, her lap dogs. She was known for being sassy, funny, stubborn, and having a big heart all the while.

Judy is survived by her daughter Frances Sexton and husband Darin of El Dorado, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents, step-father Fredrick Schulmeyer, daughters Belinda McClendon and Tammie Williams, great-grandson Kameron Timmons and brother Robert Brown Jr.

Published on April 27, 2021