Edith Lillian (Wheeler) Hughes

Obituary

Edith Lillian (Wheeler) Hughes of El Dorado, Kansas passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the age of 94. Edith was born on October 6, 1926 to Calvin and Mildred (James) Wheeler in Towanda, Kansas. She graduated from El Dorado High School in 1944 and married the love of her life, D.J. “Jack” Hughes, in 1946. They were married for 57 years before he passed on April 17, 2003. Edith retired as a clerk for the Gas Service Company after over 20 years of service. She also volunteered for the Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for over 10 years. She was a member of the First Christian Church for many years. Edith cherished her long friendships with her classmates from the EHS Class of 1944, seldom missing their monthly gatherings. She loved to do her crossword puzzles in the newspaper. In fact, that was the only reason she took the paper was to do the crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed reading and loved to feed her hummingbirds. Her real passion in life though was her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids. She was a very loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Edith is survived by her children, Jeri (Leroy) Hughes Burton of El Dorado, Kansas and Stephen Hughes of El Dorado, Kansas; grandchildren, Daniel (Michelle) Burton of Augusta, Kansas, Michael (Tara) Burton of El Dorado, Kansas, Stacy (Kerstan) Hughey of El Dorado, Kansas, Evelyn Hughes of El Dorado, Kansas, and Meredith Hughes of El Dorado, Kansas; and great grandchildren, Zac and Josh Burton, Trevor, Reagan, and Lily McCune, and Addison, Emma, and Carter Hughey.

Edith is preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Wheeler and Mildred (James) Wheeler; and her husband, D.J. “Jack” Hughes.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11am at Sunset Lawns Cemetery. A light lunch will follow at Kirby-Morris Life Event Center.

Memorial donations in Edith’s name can be made to the Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Bradford Memorial Library.

Published on April 27, 2021