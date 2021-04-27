Darlene Ann Walter

Obituary

Darlene Ann Walter of Ponca City, Oklahoma passed away on April 8, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

She was born July 25, 1939 in Leon, Kansas to Delbert and Clarice (Holt) Moore.

She attended grade school in Leon and then went to El Dorado High School, graduating in the Class of 1957.

She married Raymond Ross and had two children, Larry and Linda. He was in the Air Force and they moved to different places in the U.S. and Italy.

She married Chris Walter in 1972 in El Dorado and later moved to Ponca City, Oklahoma in 2010.

Her first real love was her grandkids and great grandkids. She did crafts, made quilts and other sewing items. She enjoyed numerous magazines, but her home was her castle and always tried to improve its looks and function.

She was with the El Dorado Kiwanis and worked with the El Dorado Main Street group, also her class reunion committee.

She worked as a salesperson for Litwins and Family Shoe Store until she opened Merle Norman Cosmetics Store and then retired later in 1998.

She had numerous health issues for years which kept her close to home.

She is survived by her husband, Chris and great granddaughter, Brooklynn Hinrichs of the home. A son, Larry in Dallas; grandson, Nash McFann and wife, Jennifer; great granddaughter, Everleigh of Wichita. Granddaughters, Keeley McFann of Wichita, Jennifer Motes and husband, Scott; great grandson, Seth of Halstead; great granddaughter, Haley Kingsley of Topeka. Cousins, Mary Lou Smith of DeGraf, Sue Morris of Overland Park, Kansas, Phyllis Nace of El Dorado, Vickie Moore of Bethany, Oklahoma and Jimmy Moore of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marlene Moore; daughter, Linda McFann; and granddaughter, Brooke Muncy.

A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Carlson Colonial Chapel at 10:00 AM. Burial at Leon Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Please sign her online guestbook at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com

Published on April 27, 2021