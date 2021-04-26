Orville (Earl) Winsor

Obituary

Orville (Earl) Winsor passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 17th, 2021, at the age of 79. Earl was born to Orville Edwin Winsor and Myrtle (Callison) Winsor at Axtell Hospital in Newton Kansas on April 18th, 1941. The family moved to a farm in rural Burns, Ks in 1942. He moved, with his wife, Arlene, to Eagle Rock Mo in March of 2020.

Earl loved farming, it was his passion. His dad instilled an amazing work ethic in him. He worked from dusk til dawn, 7 days a week from the time he could walk until age 75, only retiring due to health. He loved working so much, that when he was 12 and had pneumonia and was told to be on bed rest, he cried because he couldn’t do his chores.

Earl went to work at Burns Co-op when he was 19, in 1960. He worked there for almost 20 years. He went to work in the oil field as a pumper for Range Oil in 1979 and worked there until his retirement in 2017, after 38 years.

Earl married Doris Arlene Winsor on Sept. 8th, 1973, in Baytown, Texas. They both brought children from previous marriages. They had one son together and once all kids were out of nest, they became foster parents, eventually adopting 6 more. Earl loved all of his children, whether biological, step or adopted, equally.

Earl is survived by his wife of 47 years, Arlene, 14 children-Mindee Winsor Chandler, Michelle Winsor Penniston, Kellie Winsor & (Chris) Krebs, all of Missouri, Donald & (Marina) Winsor, of Australia, Jack & (Rita) Castleman, Cathy Westfall, Walter & (Patricia) Castleman, Britney Winsor, Fred Winsor, Rebecca Davis, Richard Beam, all of Kansas, Daunine Castleman of Arkansas, Anjelica Winsor and Rosa Winsor of Minnesota. 35 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Myrtle and his sister Patricia.

Celebration of Earl’s life will be held as an online Facebook event on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Memorials can be made in Earl’s name to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, pcf.org

