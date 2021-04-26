Mary Etta Fuller

On Sunday, April 25, 2021, Mary Etta Fuller, loving mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 98. Mary Etta was born on December 10, 1922 in El Dorado, KS to Everett and Nellie (Welty) Pierce. On April 12, 1940, she married M.L. (Bucky) Fuller. They raised one daughter, Mildred (Fuller) Barton.

Mary Etta and Bucky spent their early years farming and were founding members of the El Dorado Saddle Club. Mary Etta worked on the assembly line at Beech Aircraft for 36 years. After retiring from Beech, she became active in the El Dorado Senior Center. She loved attending the dances at senior centers around the area as she had a passion for music and dancing.

Mary Etta loved to travel and took many bus tours around Kansas and surrounding states. One of her favorite trips was as a chaperone on her granddaughter’s school sponsored trip to Europe. In recent years, Mary Etta spent her time working word search puzzles, watching KU basketball and keeping up on her great-grandson’s activities.

Mary Etta was preceded in death by her father, Everett, her mother, Nellie, her sister, Maxine, and her husband, Bucky. She is survived by her daughter, Mildred, her granddaughter, Carrie Taber (John), and great-grandson, Thomas Taber as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Walnut Valley Memorial Park according to COVID restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for the El Dorado Church of the Nazarene sent in care of Kirby Morris Funeral Home.

Published on April 26, 2021