Daniel "Dan" Bishop

Obituary

Daniel “Dan” Bishop, age 51, of Towanda.

Daniel “Dan” Bishop’s life began on July 30, 1969 in Salina, KS the son of Daniel Bishop and Paula (Hobgood) Steinborn. Dan graduated from Circle High School in Towanda.

He was united in marriage to Marsha Wilson on May 24, 1991 in Wichita.

Dan worked very hard for his family. He was a manager for Blue Sky Satellite. Dan loved his Jeep and taking care of it. He loved working out and enjoyed attending as many of his children and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities as he could.

Family was very important to Dan. His loving family includes his wife, Marsha of Towanda; children Mary (Sean) Franks of Kechi, Emiley (Zeb) Edson of Towanda, Zachary (Morgan) Bishop of McPherson, Madi (Triston) Epperson of Wichita, Mickenzie (Thomas) Gee of Wichita, Regan Bishop of Towanda; grandchildren Lane, Peyton, Alexis, Tanner, Arya, Brooklynn; parents Daniel Bishop and Paula Steinborn; siblings Chad Bishop, Lonny Bishop, Josh Bishop, Aaron Bishop, Desiree Steinborn and Mel Bishop.

Dan passed away unexpectedly at his home in Towanda on April 19, 2021. He is preceded in death by his grandparents.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-8pm on Tuesday, April 27 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 28 at 2pm at The Benton Church in Benton, KS.

Memorial contributions in Dan’s name may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project or C.A.S.A. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Dan at www.carlsoncolonial.com

Published on April 26, 2021