Marcia Guy

Obituary

Marcia Guy, age 80, El Dorado, KS.

Marcia Genevieve (Collins) Guy, 80, passed away Sunday morning, February 14, 2021, following a hard-fought, six-week battle against COVID-19.

A Celebration of Life service will take place on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:30 am at Fulton Valley Farms, located at 5079 SW Fulton Rd., Towanda, KS 67144. Burial to follow at Sunset Lawns Cemetery.

Marcia fought to overcome the virus with the same spirit and faith in which she lived her life. She was joyful, positive, and hopeful. She told us every single day how much she loved us and that she believed she was the most blessed lady in the world. In reality, it was those that knew her and loved her that were blessed.

She genuinely touched your heart whether you knew her for 8 minutes or 8 decades. Marcia truly believed that LOVE was the most powerful word in the English language and that God would help her make each day a better day for someone. So, it is fitting that she was called home on Valentine’s Day, a day we celebrate LOVE.

Marcia was born on July 3, 1940 in the Cainsville, Missouri home of her parents, Max C. and A. Lucile (Tanner) Collins. Marcia knew from the time she was a little girl that she wanted to be a nurse. She graduated from El Dorado High School and received her nursing degrees from Susan B. Allen School of Nursing and Butler County Community College. It was her love, passion and deep-seated desire to help people that made her an amazing nurse and afforded her with the true privilege of forming life-long friendships throughout her career. She retired from Augusta Medical Complex, Inc. as Director of Nursing Services in 2002.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Gerald L. Guy; her children, Michelle and Peter Helten, Bob and Kelly Ward, Mike and Amy Ward, Jeff Guy, Jeremy Guy, Andi and Chris Guynn; grandchildren, Aaron Haskell, Kristi Haskell (Jordan Swanson), Taylor Ward, Tyler Ward, Madison Ward, Kameron (Josiah) Beal, Noah Ward, Shala Guy, Kenzie Guy, Sam Guy, Jake Guy and Garrett Guynn; great-grandchildren, Easton Head, Payton Haskell, Kinleigh Haskell, Brody Haskell, and Everett Beal; sister and best friend, Trudy Claycamp; brother-in-law, Duane Claycamp; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Karla) Claycamp, Kinsley Claycamp, Landon Claycamp, Shannon Martinez, Tanner Martinez and David Collins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles Collins.

Marcia believed that our children are our future. Memorial donations, in her name, may be made to First Baptist Church of El Dorado and will be used to support children’s activities.

Published on April 24, 2021