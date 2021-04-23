Kimberley Ann (Freed) Swinson

Obituary

Kimberley Ann (Freed) Swinson, age 62, Augusta, KS.

Kimberley Ann (Freed) Swinson of Augusta, KS passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the age of 62 after a 45-day battle with liver cancer. Kim was born on March 15, 1959 on Coronado Island, California to Mike and Bobbie (Hoffman) Freed. After graduating from Andover High School in 1977, she married the love her life, David Swinson, on August 20, 1977. Together they shared a wonderful life full of love and adventure. They were married for 43 years and 8 months. She loved to watch the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoons while she was cooking dinner in the kitchen for her beautiful family. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, and her pets. She really loved working as a school bus driver and later as the Transportation Director. Watching the school kids grow up brought her great joy. Kim also adored spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will truly be missed by everyone who knew her.

Kim is survived by her husband, David Swinson; children, Travis (Hannah) Swinson, Becca (Cody) Soper; grandchildren, Corbin, Dalton, and Clara Swinson, Addison and Wyatt Soper; mother, Bobbie Freed; brothers, Bill (Jackie) Freed, Patrick (Kristin) Freed; sister-in-law, Juanita Freed; and her Bus Barn Family and others at USD 375.

She is also survived by her 4- legged buddy, Rusty.

Kim is preceded in death by her father, Mike Freed, and brother, Chris Freed, and her beloved, Maggie.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Towanda at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Kim’s Kids at White Eagle Credit Union under.

Published on April 23, 2021