Bradley Dean Hurst

Obituary

Bradley Dean Hurst, age 57, of El Dorado.

Bradley Dean Hurst’s life began on November 9, 1963 in Chanute, KS; the son of Larry Glen and Patricia Sue (Arnold) Hurst. Brad loved happy smiling faces and was always smiling back at you. He enjoyed watching television, especially animation. He loved music and going on outings with his friends.

His family includes his mother, Sue Hurst; sister, Kari (Gary) Tissandier; nephews, Nicholas (Maryellen) Tissandier, Nathan (Katrin) Tissandier and niece, Taylor Tissandier; great nephews, Carson and Colton and grandmother, Virginia Eagleton. Brad had several extended family members, his housemates and wonderful caregivers from Capper Foundation.

Brad passed away on April 19, 2021 at his home in El Dorado. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry.

Cremation has taken place and burial will take place in Chanute at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Brad’s name may be directed to the Capper Foundation in El Dorado or to Amedysis Hospice.

Published on April 22, 2021