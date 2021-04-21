Deanna Rae Smith

Obituary

Deanna Rae Smith, 77, of Augusta, KS, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 in Haysville, KS. Rosary 10:00 a.m. with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Douglass Cemetery Douglass, KS.

Deanna was born in El Dorado, KS on August 21, 1943, to Viola May (Edwards) Drouillard, of Augusta, KS and the late Cecil Gail Drouillard. She was a government supervisor at Boeing of KC-135s and Boeing 747s.

She is survived by: her mother; son, Donald Barton Forbes and wife Susan of Orlando, FL; sisters, Shirley Gay and husband Horace, and Faye Danler and husband John; grandchildren, Scotty Barlow-Hill and husband Derek, and Jack Forbes; great grandchildren, Grant and Elinore.

She was preceded in death by her father; daughter, Teddie Gail Barlow; sister, Linda Drouillard. Memorial donations to A Better Choice 3007 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67214

Published on April 21, 2021