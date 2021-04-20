Stacy Ann Scott

Obituary

Stacy Ann Scott, 69, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away April 13, 2021 at Hospital District #1 of Rice County, Lyons. She was born December 4, 1951 in El Dorado, Kansas, the daughter of Max and Phyllis Stacey Laymon.

Stacy has resided in Lyons since 1996, formerly of Sterling. She graduated from Peabody High School, Peabody, Kansas with the class of 1969. Stacy was a seamstress and homemaker. She was very resourceful and creative. She loved the outdoors, gardening, and camping, enjoyed sewing, reading, and making jewelry, and most of all spending time with her family.

Stacy is survived by her five children, Ty Scott of Nickerson, Travis Bowen of Lyons, Sara Scott of Lyons, Nathan Scott and wife Mary of Alden, and Amy Davis of Lyons; siblings, Sam Laymon and wife Kris, Jody Laymon, Shannon Laymon, Max Laymon II, Shawna Bailey and husband Curtis, and Aaron Laymon and wife Jayne; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Max and Phyllis Stacey Laymon; and sister, Stephanie Mauck.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 A.M., Friday, April 23, 2021 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Memorials may be given to Birzer Funeral Home in care of Ty Scott.

Published on April 20, 2021