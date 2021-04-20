Laura Lynn Canfield

Obituary

Laura Lynn Canfield, 67, of Augusta, KS, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at home. Visitation 6:00 p.m. with Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Headley Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery Augusta, KS.

Laura was born in Wichita, KS on October 27, 1953, to the late Mary Jane (Heuvelman) and Frank Schneider. She worked at Shelter Insurance for many years, and was a music teacher and director at St. James School for 15 years. She also served as the director for the Augusta Arts Council. Laura taught Kindermusik teaching children from birth to age 7 as well as giving guitar lessons for people of all ages. She had a love for music and a love of God which she loved to share with others.

On August 26, 1972 she married David Canfield at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta who survives her. She is also survived by: son, Scott Canfield and wife Stella of Andover, KS; daughter, Alicia Craft and husband Anthony of Augusta, KS; brother, Michael Schneider of Moundridge, KS; sisters, Marcia Hime of Augusta, KS, Theresa Winter and husband Karl of Augusta, KS, Marilyn Runyan of Augusta, KS; grandchildren, Leone, Alex, Benjamin, Andrew, Ellie, Emily, Ethan, and Austen; great granddaughter, Blakely; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Schneider; infant brother, Joseph Schneider. Memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association 1820 E. Douglas Ave. Wichita, KS 67214.

Published on April 20, 2021