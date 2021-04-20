Gerald "Jerry" Bottorff

Obituary

Gerald “Jerry” Bottorff, age 90, of El Dorado.

Gerald “Jerry” L. Bottorff’s life began on October 23, 1930 in Wichita, KS; the son of Ralph and Inez (Fry) Bottorff. He attended high school at Caldwell High School and graduated with the class of 1948. Jerry proudly served his country, joining the Army in 1948 and serving until he honorably retired at a Lieutenant Colonel.

He was united in marriage to Gloria Jamieson on September 28, 1951. Jerry was a man of character and faith. Most recently, he was a parishioner with Trinity Episcopal Church in El Dorado. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and was an avid reader. Jerry was a Past Master in the Masons and was a member of the Caldwell Lodge and El Dorado Lodges. Jerry was a world traveler, both as a civilian and while protecting his country.

Jerry’s family includes his children, Tim (Connie) Bottorff of El Dorado, Rob (Nicolasa) Bottorff of Stockton, CA; grandchildren Mirah Baker of El Dorado, Jami (Matt) Tyler of Wichita, Cathrine Bottorff of Haysville, Harper Bottorff of New York City, NY, Braxton Bottorff of El Dorado, Leona Kuster-Bottorff of Stockton, CA; great grandchildren Michael, Chad, Raegan, Rylee, Cassandra, Brody, C.J. and Ryker. Jerry passed away on April 12, 2021 at his home in El Dorado.

He is preceded in death by his wife Gloria, companion Betty Kirkpatrick and twin sister Geraldine Fisher.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Thursday, April 22 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home in El Dorado. A Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, April 23 at Trinity Episcopal Church at 10 am. Masonic Rites will be held after the Requiem. Jerry will be laid to rest at the Caldwell Cemetery in Caldwell, KS with military honors at 3pm.

Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the Union Rescue Mission, Priscilla’s Pet Pantry of Trinity Episcopal Church, Patmos Lodge #97 or Kansas Honor Flight. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Jerry at www.carlsoncolonial.com

Published on April 20, 2021