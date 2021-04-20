David Robert Warren

Obituary

Warren, David R., 1947 – 2021

David Robert Warren was born in Tulsa, OK on July 13, 1947 to Thomas G. Warren and Frances C. (Hammond) Warren. Dave died unexpectedly at home outside of Leon, KS on April 8, 2021.

Dave’s father, Tommy, was a WWII medic and a Purple Heart recipient. He was the first veteran to return from WWII and play major league baseball (for the NY Dodgers in 1944), a fact Dave managed to tell everyone within seconds of being introduced. Tommy met Frances while doing a publicity tour in Tulsa at the aircraft factory where Frances worked. Tommy’s baseball career took the family to Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, California and Mexico before they finally settled in Wichita in the mid 1950’s so Dave’s early years were colorful and chaotic. Frances worked at McConnell AFB and was an antique dealer later in life. All of the early moves and Tommy’s premature death in 1968 fostered Dave’s deep sense of commitment to his friends and family.

Dave had a loud and vibrant personality and you either loved him or hated him – there wasn’t much room in the middle. He graduated from South High in 1965 and worked third shift at Coleman (and later at Boeing) but found that playing bridge and shooting pool were easier ways to fund his education at Wichita State University. Dave graduated in 1973 with a degree from WSU’s Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Dave loved his family and friends, fishing, hunting, listening to the blues, baseball, basketball and football – especially WSU men’s basketball. His career was much like his life: full of surprises and changes. He had lots of stories of his tree-trimming and ambulance driving days but was most proud of Two Lions Antiques in Towanda that he co-owned in the 90’s and his time as a hunting and fishing guide. He was also proud of his Muskogee heritage and the accomplishments of his kids. He loved to laugh almost as much as he loved to win an argument.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents and beloved stepfather, Frank Arnold. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Debbie (Stayton) Warren, daughters Amy Spade (Nizar Sibai Johnston) of Austin, TX, Katie Warren of Kirkwood, MO, sons Patrick and Jacob Warren, both of Kechi, KS, granddaughter Ashlee Dryden (Randall Dryden) of Houston, TX and grandsons, Justin Bazer of Chesterfield, SC, Tyler Hickson of Austin, TX, Henry and Maxwell Brust of Kirkwood, MO. Dave treasured every single person in his large circle of friends but the family offers special thanks to his faithful friend for more than 60 years, Robin Nelson.

Per Dave’s wishes, cremation has occurred. His ashes will be interred at a graveside service at the Osborne Township Cemetery, Mayfield, KS on Saturday, April 24th at 11:00 a.m. Since one of Dave’s favorite places was the El Dorado Lake and he always appreciated a good party, we will also have a wake at the Bluestem Picnic Shelter (at the beach) at El Dorado Lake, on Sunday, April 25th, starting at 1:00 p.m. (Wake is BYO bottle, chair and a story of Dave.) Family and friends are invited to either or both events. Dave would have wanted everyone to be comfortable, so both the wake and the service will be casual attire. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity in Dave’s name.

Published on April 20, 2021