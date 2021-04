Alan Overton

Obituary

Canton - Alan Overton, 77, passed away April 18, 2021 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Memorials to St. Jude Cancer Fund in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences atwww.jostfuneralhome.com

Published on April 20, 2021