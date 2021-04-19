Shirley Ann Ellis

Shirley Ann Ellis left this world to dance with the angels on April 12, 2021 in Mineral Wells Texas. She was the youngest of seven children born on January 30, 1936 to Clarence Ira Ellis and Elsie Edith McReynolds Ellis in Eldorado, Kansas.

She is survived by her 4 children David (Barb) Rollings of Wichita, Daryl (Noreen) Rollings of Mineral Wells Texas, Darla Kay Rollings (Nicholas) Nunez of Atlanta Georgia and Darva Jo Rollings (Richard) Pennycuff of Peck Kansas. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 27 great children and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

She moved to Amarillo, Texas in 1989 where she worked for the school district until she retired. In 2016 she moved to Mineral Wells where she lived with her beloved son Daryl Rollings. Daryl took good care of her to ensure she received anything she asked for until her passing.

She will always be remembered for her fabulous recipes like chocolate mayonnaise cake, squaw bread and her cinnamon rolls. In her younger days she grew a garden and canned what she grew. She had many talents including she knew how to knit, sew, draw and had a voice with a sweet quiver when she sang. She had a special sense with animals and our mother loved and spoiled them at every opportunity.

She will be laid to rest Friday June 4th at Sunset Lawns in Eldorado Kansas.

In lieu of flowers the family would prefer to have donations sent to the local animal shelter in Mineral Wells at 101 FM 2256 Mineral Wells, Texas 76067.

