JERRY LEE PARTRIDGE

Jerry Lee Partridge, 77, of Augusta, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Wichita, Kansas. He was born in Newton, Kansas to John William and Myrtle (May) Partridge. He served in the US Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He was a mechanic of tanks, trucks, cranes and so much more. He enjoyed life and time with family.

Jerry is survived by his sister Jan Brooker, brothers Bo Partridge, Sam Partridge, David Partridge and Larry Casney Partridge; many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Myrtle Partridge, sisters Patricia Ann Collins and Jacque Phillips, niece Nicole Phillips and nephew Dillon Jones.

Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021 at Prairie Meadows Church, 9330 E. Prairie Meadows Circle, Derby, Kansas.

Arrangements are being handled by Baker Funeral Home Valley Center. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com.

Published on April 19, 2021