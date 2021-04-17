Wilma Nelson

Obituary

Wilma Nelson, 84, of Augusta and formerly of Clarion, IA, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Homestead Memory Care Unit in Augusta, KS, under the care of Interim Hospice. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Wilma was born in Sheldon, IA to Percy and Georgia Parks, the youngest of five children. After graduating from high school as valedictorian in Harris, IA in 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, Hermie Nelson II, that July. To this union five children were born.

Wilma loved children and babysat many years in Clarion, and later in Augusta after moving there in 1984. She volunteered at Head Start in Augusta and for a similar program in Mena, AR, where they lived for ten years before returning to Augusta in 2008. She also volunteered at Wesley Hospital in Wichita, where she served as a baby cuddler for over 1,000 hours.

Above all else, Wilma loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, living every day for the moment she'd be able to see Him face-to-face and be able to hold their infant daughter, Camilla.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Hermie II; daughter Connie (Dale) daughter Rebecca (Tim) Chipman; son Hermie Gene (Baer); son Christopher; six grandchildren: Stan, Michael, Jennifer, Tonia, Sarah and Andrew; thirteen great grandchildren, two step great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; three sisters, Winifred, Margorie, and Jean; several brothers- and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wilma was preceded in death by her infant daughter Camilla; her parents; her brother Donald; a sister-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.

In keeping with Wilma's great love for children, memorials can be sent to Hermie Nelson at 2509 Mainsgate Dr, Augusta KS 67010 to be presented to Wilma's favorite local children's charity.

Published on April 17, 2021