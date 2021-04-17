Stephanie L. Thomas

Obituary

Stephanie L. Thomas, age 35, of El Dorado.

Stephanie’s life began on June 9, 1985 in Salina, KS; the daughter of Bruce Turner and Sandra (Ron Schlotterbeck) Trussell. She graduated high school in Hamilton, Kansas.

Stephanie worked very hard for her family and owned her own insurance agency. She was united in marriage to Randall Thomas on April 28, 2007 in Eureka, KS. Stephanie was driven and worked tirelessly. She enjoyed playing softball, shooting pool, darts, playing cornhole and taking vacations with her children and family.

Family was very important to Stephanie and she loved to be around her family and friends. Stephanie’s loving family includes her husband, Randall of El Dorado; children Sierra Thomas, Bradyn Thomas and Haylee JoAnn Miller; brothers William Turner of Hamilton, KS and Mark Turner of Hamilton, KS; many nieces, nephews and cousins that loved her dearly.

Stephanie passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10:30am at the First Baptist Church in El Dorado.

