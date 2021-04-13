Robert D. "Bob" McCalla

Obituary

With great sadness, the family of Robert D. "Bob" McCalla announce his sudden passing on April 8th, 2021, at the age of 77, in his hometown of Augusta, KS. Bob recently battled his health, and he succumbed to a heart attack.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on April 17, 2021 at Augusta United Methodist Church. The family requests that those in attendance wear a mask.

Bob was born in Lyons, KS, to Gerald and Lucille McCalla. He is a graduate of Lyons High School. He attended and graduated from Wichita State with his bachelor's degree in education and master's degree in school administration.

As a child, Bob developed a love for baseball and football. He went on to play American Legion baseball and played first base for the Wichita State Shockers, thus starting his passion for Wichita State sports and his love for coaching softball and baseball.

Bob met the love of his life, Barbara (Bunting), when he was a junior at Lyons High School. Bob and Barb began dating in high school, and they eventually married in 1967 after both attended and graduated from Wichita State University. Bob had many passions, but none more than his love and support of Barbara, their children, and grandchildren.

Bob was an educator and an administrator-a life calling. His life, dedicated to helping kids get a fair start, began in Wichita, KS as a teacher. Bob's career as an administrator started in Sedgwick, KS, from 1971 to 1976. Bob's career as a school administrator in Augusta, KS, began in 1976 as the principal of Garfield Elementary. He was a lifetime figurehead in the Augusta School District from 1976 to his passing. Bob served as the principal at Garfield Elementary, Augusta Middle School, and Ewalt Elementary. After retiring, Bob served on the Augusta School Board until his passing, where he served multiple times in the role of president.

In addition to his ongoing roles with the school district, Bob served as president on several other boards, including ESSDACK (educational consortium) and Augusta Bright Futures, and as an active member of Augusta's Core Communities. He was also a USA (United School Administrators) member and KAESP (Kansas Association of Elementary School Principals) member, where he served as president.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Lucille.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children Scott (Leslie), and Heather; grandchildren, Macenzie (Chris) Topham, Deza and Lee Milum, Lauren, and Breanna McCalla; great-granddaughter, Lucille "Lucy" Topham.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Augusta Bright Futures, 2340 Greyhound Drive, Augusta, KS 67010.

