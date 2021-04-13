Alice "Ailene" Bolton

Newton – Alice “Aliene” Bolton, 90, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from her home in Presbyterian Manor in Newton, Kansas.

Aliene was born October 9, 1930 in Hooser, Cowley County Kansas, to Sterling Sylvester “Joe” and Alice Lillian (Harness) Wesbrook, the youngest of 6 children.

Aliene was united in marriage to Aaron “Bill” Bolton on November 27, 1948. And three sons were born to them. Bill and Aliene farmed and ranched for many years and they enjoyed building, improving and reselling multiple houses across Butler County, always a new floor plan in mind. The most significant event in their lives was coming to know the Savior Jesus Christ early in their marriage.

Aliene is survived by two sons, Dale (Lyn) Bolton Sr. of Gardner, Kansas and Kirk (Gaytha) Bolton of Newton, Kansas; 9 Grandchildren (Matt, Dale Jr., April, Orrin, Joseph, Jaime, Luke, Karis, Steve) and 22 Great Grandchildren.

Aliene was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, - Margaret, Ruth, Ruby, Clifford and Gilbert; her husband Bill in 2015; son Robert in 1980.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Dunsford Funeral Home, of Augusta, with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions in honor of Aliene can be made to the Through The Bible Radio left in care of the Funeral Home.

