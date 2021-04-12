Patricia "Patti" (McCoy) Wehry

Obituary

Patricia “Patti” (McCoy) Wehry, age 67, of El Dorado.

Patricia “Patti” Marie (McCoy) Wehry’s life began on December 31, 1953 in El Dorado, KS; the daughter of Herschel and Janice (Wright) McCoy. She attended and graduated from El Dorado High School and was a proud graduate of the 1972 class.

Patti was united in marriage to Billy Wehry on October 27, 1973 in El Dorado. Patti enjoyed genealogy and was the family archivist. She loved to knit and made beautiful baby blankets. Patti was a collector of many things and had an eye for photography. She was kind and loving to many, nurturing family and friends to whom she was exceptionally loyal. Patti loved spoiling her grandchildren and loved them dearly.

Her greatest joy was her family which includes her husband Billy of El Dorado; children Brenda (Travis) Dahna of El Dorado, Brian (Natalie) Wehry of Beale Air Force Base, CA; grandchildren Tyler (Brooke Schlegel) Dahna, Megan Dahna, Parker Wehry and Colin Wehry; siblings Steve (Tracy) McCoy, David (Sandra) McCoy, Nancy Reed, Marcia (Carla Barrier) McCoy, Julie (Gary) McCoy Gibson.

Patti passed away on April 8, 2021 surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law Bill Reed.

Friends may gather with the family from 5-8pm on Wednesday, April 14 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held at 9:30am on Thursday, April 15 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church where a Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10am. Patti will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Pat at www.carlsoncolonial.com

