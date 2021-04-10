David "Michael" Murphy

Obituary

David “Michael” Murphy, age 77, local businessman and founder of Michael Murphy & Sons gun shop, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral service will be at 10:30 AM, Thursday, April 15, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church.

Michael was a loving husband, father, and friend to all. Michael was born September 20, 1943 in Abilene, KS where he was raised and attended school. After graduating Fort Hays State University, he became a lifetime resident of Wichita and later Key Largo, FL. He was gifted with a son in 1963, and then married Barbara Murfin Murphy in 1973 where together they were blessed with five additional children. He was known for his quick wit and his networking skills. His business interests included firearm sales and coaching, heavy machinery sales, and various business boards. Never short of hobbies, he was an avid pilot, fisherman, hunter, Scoutmaster and equestrian among many others.

Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Pauline Murphy.

Survived by his wife, Barbara Murphy; sons, Brian (Becky) Murphy of Amarillo, TX, Marc (Emmy) Murphy of Augusta, KS, Matthew (Becky) Murphy, Marshall (Jennifer) Murphy of Andover, KS; daughters Molly (Clint) Carrier of Wichita, Maggie (Nick, M.D.) Barnthouse, M.D. of Sandy, UT; 14 grandchildren; brothers, Pat Murphy, Charles (Barbara) Murphy, both of Manhattan, KS, Tim (Elaine) Murphy of El Dorado, KS, Mark (Joan) Murphy of New Strawn, KS.

Memorials have been established with Eastminster Presbyterian Church, The Protestant Congregation at Ocean Reef, and Sportsmen’s Paradise Restoration Project. Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com

Published on April 10, 2021