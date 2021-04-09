Dale "Papa" Dean Bisel

Dale “Papa” Bisel, 95, made his much anticipated final road trip home to Heaven on April 2nd, 2021. Born October 1, 1925 on his family farm in Topeka, KS, Dale was a product of what many consider the greatest generation. Having grown up on the farm as one of 13 children, Dale was no stranger to hard work, sacrifice, and not wasting a single thing – just ask his grandkids what happened if they put too much food on their plates. It was in Topeka that Dale met Ruth (Crumley) Bisel, who would be his bride for 62 years and Nana to their future grandchildren. Dale and Ruth established a home in El Dorado, KS where they raised their son Darrell and daughter Darnell.

Dale was a proud veteran of WWII and cherished the opportunity to take part in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2012. Dale was also a truck driver by trade. In fact, he left very little highway untraveled and had been to every state in the country except Alaska. Such was his love for driving that even well into his 90s he could tell you with pinpoint accuracy, the mileage and route to any number of destinations. And even at age 92, one could find him out joyriding on his motorcycle. Dale’s physical ability and work ethic that exhausted even those of us decades younger, served him well until his final few months, this side of Heaven. It took God calling him home to slow him down.

Dale re-married after Ruth met Jesus in 2009 and spent the next 11 years with Norma Johnson-Bisel, who became a very beloved “Grandma Norma” to the great-grandchildren. Grandma Norma was called home just six months prior, in October 2020.

While he was a truck driver by trade, Dale became a Papa for life in 1982. He so-cherished his five grandchildren (Tyler, Matthew, Michelle, Jacie, and Nathan) and seven great-grandchildren. Whether it was him and Nana taking ALL five grandkids on vacations; camping in the RV and cruising the mopeds; embarrassing them with cowboy boot antics at the public swimming pool; sticking out his silly dentures; trips to the donut shop; or all the times in-between playing at Nana and Papa’s — Papa played big and loved even bigger. To say he will be truly missed is an understatement. He left enough memories to last a lifetime, which is a blessing because truth be told, a lifetime with him still isn’t enough.

Most importantly and not to be understated, Dale lived and lead by his faith and love for Jesus Christ. Because of Papa’s unfailing love for the Lord, he has left a legacy in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that will extend far beyond what his 95 years on this earth can offer. And we all look up joyfully, knowing just how much he was looking forward to the biggest family reunion of his life.

Surviving Dale is son, Darrell (Carolyn) Bisel of El Dorado, daughter, Darnell (Rod) Norris of El Dorado, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three siblings.

Dale is now joyfully reunited with his parents Harry and Bertha Bisel, several of his siblings, first wife Ruth (Crumley) Bisel, and second wife Norma Johnson-Bisel.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Papa, we all love and miss you!

