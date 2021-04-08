Thelma P. Groce

Thelma P. Groce, age 95, of El Dorado.

Thelma’s life began on May 18, 1925 in Springfield, MO; the daughter of Albert and Maudie (Willbanks) Webb. She attended grade school in Mountainview, MO.

Thelma was united in marriage to John Groce on June 7, 1946 in Peace Valley, MO. After moving to El Dorado from West Plains, MO, Thelma worked for over 29 years at Raytheon and then Beechcraft as an expediter. Thelma proudly took care of her home and tended lovingly to her family.

Her family includes her daughter, Ramona (Lonnie) Mendenhall of Andover; grandchildren Jennifer (Mike) Kuhl of Burnet, TX, Rebecca Jernigan of Sea Drift, TX, Patricia (Brad) Rhode of Wichita, Christopher (Betty Jo) Camp of Citrus Springs, FL; 9 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Thelma passed away on April 4, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter Connie Varner, son Mike Groce, granddaughter Robin Brady and 3 brothers.

Cremation has taken place and private services scheduled. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Published on April 08, 2021