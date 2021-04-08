Andro Grbic'

Obituary

Andro Grbic’, 78, passed away on October 3, 2020 in his home in Towanda, KS.

Andro leaves behind the love of his life, Sharon (Sherri) Lee Grbic’; his two children, Tania Pepper (Christopher) and Michael Grbic’ (Jamie); 4 grandchildren, Nikita Hargrave, Joel Roberts, Layla Pepper, Lincoln Pepper; and 1 great-grandchild, Harper Weise.

Andro was born in Oruro, Bolivia to Vicente and Betty Grbic’ on August 6, 1942. Along with his sister, Anka, and brother, Vicente, he was raised in Oruro, where his family was in the mining business. Growing up, he enjoyed playing soccer and was a drum major for his high school marching band. He was always great at working with his hands and building things, even from a young age. Andro served in the Bolivian Army before immigrating to the United States at the age of 21. He went to college in Edmond, Oklahoma and in 1971 graduated with a double major in Physics and Mathematics from Central State University. On May 9, 1975, he married Sharon McGee, in Chickasha Oklahoma and built a home there before moving to Kansas with his family in 1979. He was extremely proud to become a US Citizen on September 25, 1980.

Throughout his career, Andro worked in manufacturing and plant management for Fridgequip International, Sinclair Industries, and ultimately Boeing/Spirit as a Manufacturing Engineer for over 36 years. He was known by his coworkers as a man of hard work, integrity, and ornery jokes. After retiring in 2010, he was thrilled to spend time with his “honey” vacationing at their cabin in Colorado.

Andro collected tools and machines and was known for his ability to fix anything. He enjoyed working with his hands, and even accepted a part-time job during retirement at Andover Equipment Rental to keep himself busy doing what he loved.

Andro loved his family deeply, and took pride in each of them. He was always eager to help a friend, neighbor or stranger in need. Andro’s friends and family remember him as a compassionate, generous man who loved his Savior. His gift of making everyone feel special will always be cherished. The strong handshakes, long hugs, and jokes will be forever missed.

Memorial Services will be held 3:30 pm, Saturday, April 10th, 2021, at The Benton Church in Benton, KS to celebrate his life with friends and family. Refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to The Benton Church in Benton, KS.

Published on April 08, 2021